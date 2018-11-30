Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies comprises 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $28,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $701,543,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62,690 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 169.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.77.

EL stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $121.93 and a 52 week high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,053,059.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,713.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 5,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $783,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,573 shares of company stock valued at $43,489,454. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

