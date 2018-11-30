Eternity (ENT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.00

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Eternity has a total market capitalization of $26,771.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eternity has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Eternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00002334 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eternity Coin Profile

Eternity is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 4,845,070 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group. The official website for Eternity is ent.eternity-group.org.

Buying and Selling Eternity

Eternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

