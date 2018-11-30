E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of ETFC opened at $51.46 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brent Simonich acquired 1,943 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,064.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,995. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodger A. Lawson acquired 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.27 per share, with a total value of $512,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 109,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,222.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,354. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,444,000 after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

