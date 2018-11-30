Eugene S. Katz Sells 29,800 Shares of Workiva Inc (WK) Stock

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Director Eugene S. Katz sold 29,800 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $1,076,674.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,881. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.04. Workiva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WK shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Workiva to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Workiva from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workiva from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Workiva from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Workiva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

