Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.63 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Euroseas an industry rank of 156 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price target on Euroseas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euroseas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of Euroseas worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

ESEA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 44,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,716. The company has a market cap of $11.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

