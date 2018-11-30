Eversource Energy (ES) Stake Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 100,075.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,640,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $268,926,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9,315.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,359 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $61,134,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 63.4% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,480,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,378,000 after acquiring an additional 962,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Shares of ES stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

