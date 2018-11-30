Everus Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Everus token can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Everus has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $3,939.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.02380874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00125626 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00195929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.42 or 0.09140002 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,800,268 tokens. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everus is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org.

Everus Token Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX and Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

