EVINE Live (EVLV) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on EVINE Live to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $1.00 price target on EVINE Live and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. EVINE Live has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.90, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.23.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). EVINE Live had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVINE Live will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVINE Live in the second quarter valued at $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EVINE Live by 39.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76,711 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of EVINE Live by 68.1% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 288,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116,836 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVINE Live by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVINE Live by 26.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 243,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

