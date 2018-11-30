EVO Payments (EVOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of EVO Payments to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $144.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.