Exelon (EXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the energy giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of Exelon Corporation have gained against a decline of the industry it belongs to. Exelon is going to benefit from its $21 billion planned capital investment, focus on zero emission electricity generation and cost savings. The company continues with its hedging program to manage market risks and protect the value of its generation. Strong cash flow generation capacity will help it lower debt levels and increase value of its shareholders. However, Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in the wholesale markets. Stringent government regulation is also a cause of concern.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXC. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.11.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $45.67 on Monday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelon by 26.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,106,660 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $132,344,000 after buying an additional 643,409 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,949,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,065,064,000 after buying an additional 721,483 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

