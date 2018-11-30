Express (EXPR) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.20 for the period. Express also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.25-0.33 EPS.

Express stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09. Express has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.46 million. Express had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Express will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

EXPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

