Express Scripts (ESRX) & Taxus Pharmaceuticals (TXSP) Critical Analysis

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) and Taxus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TXSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Express Scripts alerts:

This table compares Express Scripts and Taxus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Express Scripts 4.83% 25.43% 8.94% Taxus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -1,076.15%

Volatility and Risk

Express Scripts has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taxus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Express Scripts and Taxus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Express Scripts 1 13 4 0 2.17 Taxus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Express Scripts presently has a consensus target price of $89.43, suggesting a potential downside of 11.87%. Given Express Scripts’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Express Scripts is more favorable than Taxus Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Express Scripts and Taxus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Express Scripts $100.06 billion 0.57 $4.52 billion $7.10 14.29 Taxus Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 25,835.50 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Express Scripts has higher revenue and earnings than Taxus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Express Scripts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Express Scripts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Express Scripts beats Taxus Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services. This segment also provides Medicare, Medicaid, and health insurance marketplace products; Express Scripts SafeGuardRx, a suite of solutions targeting the therapy classes that pose clinical challenges and budgetary threat to its clients; and Inside Rx, a program that provide affordable access to medication for uninsured and underinsured individuals. Its Other Business Operations segment distributes specialty pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, including injectable and infusible pharmaceuticals and medications to treat specialty and rare/orphan diseases. This segment also provides medical benefit management solutions for radiology, cardiology, musculoskeletal disorders, sleep disorders, post-acute care, genetic lab, specialty pharmacy, and medical oncology. The company serves managed care organizations, health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers' compensation plans, government health programs, providers, clinics, hospitals, and others. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 4 automated dispensing home delivery pharmacies; 1 non-automated dispensing home delivery pharmacy; 7 non-dispensing order processing centers; 5 patient contact centers; 9 specialty home delivery pharmacies; and 34 specialty branch pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Aristotle Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Express Scripts Holding Company in April 2012. Express Scripts Holding Company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Taxus Pharmaceuticals

Taxus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. manages and operates health and wellness stores. Its products include dietary supplements, vitamins, minerals, calcium, fibers, proteins and sport nutrition items. The company was founded on January 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Little Neck, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.