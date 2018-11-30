EXRNchain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,676.00 (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. EXRNchain has a market cap of $1.58 million and $67,676.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXRNchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and IDEX. In the last week, EXRNchain has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXRNchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.02357481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00125741 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00193737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.47 or 0.09123422 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken. EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain.

EXRNchain Token Trading

EXRNchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXRNchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXRNchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXRNchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXRNchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXRNchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.