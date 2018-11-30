Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) is Independence Bank of Kentucky’s 7th Largest Position

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $326.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 30th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) is Independence Bank of Kentucky’s 7th Largest Position” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/exxon-mobil-co-xom-is-independence-bank-of-kentuckys-7th-largest-position.html.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.