Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,580,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,281,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,735,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,871 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,143,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,635,000 after acquiring an additional 376,686 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,628,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,752,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,767,000 after acquiring an additional 43,632 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $79.06 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $326.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.82.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

