Fang (SFUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 24,888,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,014% from the previous session’s volume of 2,234,699 shares.The stock last traded at $1.84 and had previously closed at $1.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Fang in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Fang from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fang from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fang from $4.20 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $770.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Fang had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $83.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fang Holdings Ltd will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Fang in the second quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fang in the second quarter worth $127,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fang in the second quarter worth $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Fang in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Fang in the second quarter worth $155,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fang Company Profile (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

