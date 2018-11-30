Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stock Price

News articles about Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have been trending positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Colgate-Palmolive earned a coverage optimism score of 2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Colgate-Palmolive’s ranking:

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $30,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $68,055.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,740.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

