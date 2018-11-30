F&C UK Real Estate Investments (FCRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $87.40

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:FCRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.40 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 88.20 ($1.15), with a volume of 130850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.15).
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Company Profile (LON:FCRE)
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment Company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified United Kingdom commercial property portfolio.
