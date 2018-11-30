FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in HP Inc. (HPQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,706 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,182 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,522 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,044,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,177,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $15.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

In other HP news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $17,880,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,112,178.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

