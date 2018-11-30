FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,442 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $131,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $168,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $214,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $295,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE HSBC opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $55.89.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

