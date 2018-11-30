Federated Investors Inc (FII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Federated Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Federated Investors from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of Federated Investors stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 7,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,454. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federated Investors has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.04 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 26.25%. Analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In other Federated Investors news, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $251,364.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 541,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,561.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $35,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,712 shares of company stock worth $291,790. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 3.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 191,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 68,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 12.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 22.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

