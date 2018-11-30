Ferrari (RACE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $102.37

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.37 and last traded at $107.03, with a volume of 39838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RACE. ValuEngine downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Ferrari had a return on equity of 62.07% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 399,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

