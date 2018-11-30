Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) & MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (MBPFF) Financial Contrast

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fiesta Restaurant Group and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 MITCHELLS &BUTLERS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.40%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than MITCHELLS &BUTLERS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group $669.13 million 0.76 -$36.23 million $0.60 31.02 MITCHELLS &BUTLERS $2.97 billion 0.49 N/A N/A N/A

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has higher revenue and earnings than Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group 0.73% 5.87% 3.35% MITCHELLS &BUTLERS N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group beats MITCHELLS &BUTLERS on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of December 31, 2017, it had 146 company owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, which include 137 in Florida and 9 in Atlanta, Georgia; 166 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants; and franchised 31 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, Venezuela, and Florida, as well as 7 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants in New Mexico and Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc operates managed restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its restaurants and pubs under the Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper's Lodge, Oak Tree, Stonehouse, and Premium Country Pubs brand names. It is also involved in the leisure retailing, property management, property development, and financing activities. In addition, it owns various trademarks; and provides gift cards. It operates 1,768 managed businesses and 57 franchised businesses. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.