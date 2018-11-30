FIL Ltd Has $14.50 Million Stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,060 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 60.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 49,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 30.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 674,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,405,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 577.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. ValuEngine downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $56.00 target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.00 target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 19.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.3173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

