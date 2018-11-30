FIL Ltd Sells 15,385 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.07% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,700,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,341,000 after buying an additional 903,554 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,989,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,711,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,937,000 after buying an additional 729,038 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,776,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,645,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,845,000 after buying an additional 213,849 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $161.81 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $150.52 and a 1 year high of $190.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.19.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

