Financial Analysis: Stitch Fix (SFIX) vs. YOOX NET A PORT/S (YXOXY)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and YOOX NET A PORT/S (OTCMKTS:YXOXY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

This table compares Stitch Fix and YOOX NET A PORT/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.23 billion 2.17 $44.90 million $0.39 68.85 YOOX NET A PORT/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than YOOX NET A PORT/S.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and YOOX NET A PORT/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix 3.66% 19.95% 11.53% YOOX NET A PORT/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of YOOX NET A PORT/S shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stitch Fix and YOOX NET A PORT/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 0 7 4 0 2.36 YOOX NET A PORT/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.46%.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats YOOX NET A PORT/S on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About YOOX NET A PORT/S

YOOX Net-A-Porter Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online luxury fashion retailer. It operates multi-brand online stores, such as NET-A-PORTER.COM; MR PORTER.COM; THECORNER.COM; SHOESCRIBE.COM; YOOX.COM; and OUTNET.COM. The company also designs and manages online flagship stores for fashion and luxury brands; and provides Web marketing, Web design, consulting, and other Web marketing services. It operates in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as YOOX S.p.A. and changed its name to YOOX Net-A-Porter Group S.p.A. in October 2015. YOOX Net-A-Porter Group S.p.A. was founded in 2000 and is based in Milan, Italy. As of May 17, 2018, YOOX Net-A-Porter Group S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Richemont Italia Holding Spa.

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.