Financial Institutions (FISI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Research analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.48%.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $56,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,225,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 677,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 479,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

