Financial Institutions (FISI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a coverage optimism score of 1.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISI. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ FISI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,967. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $477.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $56,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 74,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

