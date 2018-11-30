Financial Survey: First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB) & PCSB Financial (PCSB)

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Northwest BanCorp and PCSB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest BanCorp $42.98 million 4.11 N/A N/A N/A PCSB Financial $50.48 million 7.24 $6.60 million N/A N/A

PCSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest BanCorp.

Dividends

PCSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Northwest BanCorp does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of PCSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of PCSB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Northwest BanCorp and PCSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest BanCorp 9.80% 3.48% 0.50% PCSB Financial 13.88% 3.12% 0.61%

Risk & Volatility

First Northwest BanCorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCSB Financial has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and PCSB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PCSB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

PCSB Financial has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.42%. Given PCSB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PCSB Financial is more favorable than First Northwest BanCorp.

Summary

PCSB Financial beats First Northwest BanCorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its lending activities comprise one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. The company operates through 13 banking locations, which include 10 full-service banking offices; 2 banking locations primarily serving its customers through interactive teller machines; and 1 home lending center. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It provides its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

