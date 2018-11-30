Financial Survey: SSE PLC/S (SSEZY) versus Azure Power Global (AZRE)

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SSE PLC/S alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SSE PLC/S and Azure Power Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE PLC/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Azure Power Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Azure Power Global has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 178.65%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than SSE PLC/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SSE PLC/S and Azure Power Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE PLC/S $41.41 billion 0.34 $1.09 billion $1.61 8.73 Azure Power Global $118.27 million 3.28 -$12.60 million ($0.65) -14.63

SSE PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SSE PLC/S and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Azure Power Global -1.97% -1.73% -0.28%

Risk and Volatility

SSE PLC/S has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SSE PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Azure Power Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SSE PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Azure Power Global does not pay a dividend. SSE PLC/S pays out 105.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

SSE PLC/S beats Azure Power Global on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSE PLC/S

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas; and offers other energy-related services. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio capacity of approximately 1,871 megawatts. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Receive News & Ratings for SSE PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.