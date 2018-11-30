Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Buys 113,900 Shares of DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) Stock

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 113,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$284,750.00.
Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 27th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of DHX Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$868,000.00.
- On Monday, November 19th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 61,330 shares of DHX Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$142,898.90.
- On Wednesday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 326,000 shares of DHX Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$762,840.00.
TSE:DHX opened at C$3.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84. DHX Media Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$3.57.
DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHX Media Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DHX Media from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on DHX Media from C$3.75 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.72.
About DHX Media
DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.
