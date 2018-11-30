Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Buys 113,900 Shares of DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) Stock

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 113,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$284,750.00.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DHX Media alerts:

On Tuesday, November 27th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of DHX Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$868,000.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 61,330 shares of DHX Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$142,898.90.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 326,000 shares of DHX Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$762,840.00.

TSE:DHX opened at C$3.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84. DHX Media Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$3.57.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHX Media Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DHX Media from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on DHX Media from C$3.75 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/fine-capital-partners-l-p-buys-113900-shares-of-dhx-media-ltd-dhx-stock.html.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.