Finisar Co. (FNSR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Finisar worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Finisar by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,771,000 after acquiring an additional 664,490 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Finisar in the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Finisar by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Lumina Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Finisar by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Finisar by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,547,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after acquiring an additional 721,583 shares during the period.

Get Finisar alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $506,588.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 486,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,156,575.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $769,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 483,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,883.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,208 shares of company stock worth $2,083,508. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNSR opened at $22.84 on Friday. Finisar Co. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Finisar had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Finisar Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNSR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Finisar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Finisar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Finisar from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Finisar to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Finisar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Finisar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/finisar-co-fnsr-shares-sold-by-comerica-bank.html.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.