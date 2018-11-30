Finisar Co. (FNSR) Short Interest Down 23.9% in November

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,062,533 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 15,852,090 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,952,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 483,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,883.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $506,588.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 486,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,156,575.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,508 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Finisar alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Finisar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,104,000 after buying an additional 369,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Finisar by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,861,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after buying an additional 946,191 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Finisar by 111.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,278,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,712,000 after buying an additional 4,359,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Finisar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,995,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,171,000 after buying an additional 59,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Finisar by 20.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,612,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,809,000 after buying an additional 624,702 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNSR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Finisar to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Finisar in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Finisar from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Finisar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.99.

NASDAQ:FNSR opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Finisar has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Finisar will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Finisar Co. (FNSR) Short Interest Down 23.9% in November” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/finisar-co-fnsr-short-interest-down-23-9-in-november.html.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.