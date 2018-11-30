FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Altitude Group (ALT)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Altitude Group (LON:ALT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

ALT stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Tuesday. Altitude Group has a 1 year low of GBX 47.38 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.88 ($1.21).

Get Altitude Group alerts:

In other Altitude Group news, insider Graeme Couturier acquired 15,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £11,122.86 ($14,533.99). Also, insider Nichole Stella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12), for a total value of £5,160 ($6,742.45). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 48,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,526.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.