FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for HML (HMLH)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of HML (LON:HMLH) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

HML stock opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Tuesday. HML has a 52-week low of GBX 27.25 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

HML Company Profile

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Professional Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

