Firecoin Price Tops $1.34 on Top Exchanges (FIRE)

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Firecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC on exchanges. Firecoin has a total market cap of $131,851.00 and $0.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Firecoin has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Firecoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.02248267 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00492977 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024656 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018635 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018248 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Firecoin Coin Profile

Firecoin (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Firecoin

Firecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.