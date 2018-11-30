FireEye (FEYE) Shares Gap Up to $19.85

Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.34, but opened at $19.85. FireEye shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 4989051 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on FireEye to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
In other news, President Travis M. Reese sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $57,734.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 711,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,285,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $25,376.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,843,236.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,643 shares of company stock worth $1,862,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the third quarter worth approximately $75,475,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 100.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,000,378 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $92,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,051 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 41.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212,043 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,605,000 after purchasing an additional 939,932 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth approximately $13,735,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 125.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,436 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 841,080 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)
FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.
