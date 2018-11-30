First Bank (FRBA) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,213,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,100 shares during the quarter. First Bank makes up about 0.9% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of First Bank worth $15,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Bank by 1,465.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 670,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Bank by 546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 136,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Bank by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 77,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Bank by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 58,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Bank by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. First Bank has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several analysts have commented on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd.

WARNING: “First Bank (FRBA) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/first-bank-frba-shares-sold-by-banc-funds-co-llc.html.

First Bank Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.