First Foundation Advisors Acquires 20,989 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,005.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $93.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $111.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Foundation Advisors Acquires 20,989 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/first-foundation-advisors-acquires-20989-shares-of-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.