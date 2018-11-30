First Foundation Advisors Has $11.63 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,468,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,773 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,525. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of RSG opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $77.33. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

