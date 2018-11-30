First Foundation Advisors Has $4.25 Million Holdings in New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in New America High Income Fund were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in New America High Income Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in New America High Income Fund by 1,704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 360,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 340,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New America High Income Fund stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

