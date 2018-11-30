First Foundation Advisors Sells 7,960 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up 1.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.34% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $25,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 323,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,462.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $873,910. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

