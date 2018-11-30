First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.51 Million Position in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Laredo Petroleum worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Kagan sold 12,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $99,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,064.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 14,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $105,364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPI shares. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.51 Million Position in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-2-51-million-position-in-laredo-petroleum-inc-lpi.html.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.