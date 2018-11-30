First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 274.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 20.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 391.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LFC shares. Deutsche Bank raised China Life Insurance to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. HSBC raised China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered China Life Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of LFC opened at $10.63 on Friday. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a current ratio of 9.10.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). China Life Insurance had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that China Life Insurance Co Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

