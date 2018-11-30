First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Moelis & Co (MC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 429.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the second quarter worth about $212,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 43.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.19 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 53.14% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 82.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Moelis & Co Profile

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

