First Trust Advisors LP Sells 245,535 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,535 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 469.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 641.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

DRH stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.37. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $220.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.40 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 4.74%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

