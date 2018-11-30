First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Director David Peter Hale bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FUSB stock remained flat at $$8.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.70. First US Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of First US Bancshares worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First US Bancshares Inc (FUSB) Director David Peter Hale Buys 5,000 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/first-us-bancshares-inc-fusb-director-david-peter-hale-buys-5000-shares.html.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Alabama. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.