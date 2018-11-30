First Western Financial (MYFW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of First Western Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:MYFW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

