FirstBlood (1ST) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and IDEX. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $13,449.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.02391069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00126283 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00191925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.10 or 0.09029272 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, OKEx, HitBTC, Livecoin, ZB.COM and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

