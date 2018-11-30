Five Below (FIVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have not only soared but also outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s impressive merchandise assortment, focus on pre-teen customers, enhancement of digital and e-commerce channels, and pricing strategy help it stand tall in a changing retail landscape. Also, it remains focused on expanding store base and targets a network of more than 2,500 outlets in the long run. Notably, healthy performance of new outlets and sturdy comps performance fueled Five Below’s second-quarter fiscal 2018 results, prompting management to lift fiscal 2018 view. While the top and bottom lines marked seventh straight quarter of positive surprise, comps also rose for the seventh quarter in row. However, stiff competition from both brick-&-mortar and e-retailers and deleverage in operating margin in the coming quarters raises concern. Five Below’s seasonal nature of business also seems to be a hurdle.”

Get Five Below alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Five Below stock opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. Five Below has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.82 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $1,397,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,079.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Kaufman sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $532,054.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $672,159.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,303 shares of company stock worth $2,346,022. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.